Those who target the US embassy in Baghdad are the killers of the protestors, Schenker says

Shafaq News / The US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, David Schenker, said during an online session that those who target the US embassy in Baghdad are "corrupt and killers of the demonstrators."

He added, "The attack on the US embassy is an attack on Iraqi sovereignty and the legitimacy of the Iraqi government and the authority of Iraqi law."

Schenker added, "We appreciate the efforts of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to investigate these attacks and bring the attackers to justice", adding, "the Iraqi government realizes its commitment to protecting the missions and the international coalition. We support Al-Kadhimi's efforts to impose the rule of law in Iraq."