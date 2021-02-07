Those opposing the international supervision over the elections want to rig it, the Iraq Front leader says

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Iraqi Front, Atheel Al-Nujaifi, criticized on Sunday those dissenting the international supervision of the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections.

Al-Nujaifi said in a statement to Shafaq News agency, "those saying that the electoral commission is independent and not subject to influence are deceiving themselves."

"The political forces want to replicate themselves. There must be other forces supervising the elections outside the control and influence of these forces. Those who oppose the international supervision do not want any party that prevents them from rigging and manipulating the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections, as they seek to reproduce themselves despite the will of the people who reject them. They want to continue the corrupt approach that they have been working on for years."

The Iraqi Front leader affirmed, "these parties talking about the violation of Iraqi sovereignty through international supervision is pure lies. There is no prejudice to the sovereignty in the presence of international bodies directly supervising the elections. The presence of these international parties enhances the Iraqi society's confidence in the elections and its results."