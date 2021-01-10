Report

Thirty-three indictees in the custody of security forces, Security Media Cell says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-10T13:44:41+0000
Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced on Sunday arresting 33 wanted persons and seizing weapons and ammunition.

The cell said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "the third page of the first phase of al-Waad al-Sadeq (The Fulfilled Promise) operation, within the sector of responsibility of Basra Operations Command on the northern and southern axes, was launched at dawn today."

The statement added that the security forces managed to apprehend 33 indictees wanted according to various arrest warrants and seized light and medium machine guns, rocket launchers, grenades, and vehicles in their possession.

