Thirteen terrorists were killed in Diyala within two days

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi forces killed 13 ISIS members in Diyala governorate in the last two days. The Iraqi Security Media Cell stated.

Lt. Gen. Qais Al-Muhammadawi, Deputy Commander of Joint Operations told Shafaq News Agency that based on Intelligence, Iraqi Aviation struck the Narin area where a terrorist carrying an explosive belt was hidden.

Within 48 hours, the Iraqi warplanes carried out seven strikes against ISIS which resulted in the death of 13 terrorists. The General added.

Iraq declared victory over ISIS in 2017. Still, the activities of the terrorist organization are increasing in the so-called triangle of death among the governorates of Diyala, Kirkuk, and Saladin.

Specialists attribute this activity to an attempt by the extremists, either to take revenge for their loss in these areas or the need to find safe havens far from the security forces.

Earlier, the official spokesperson for the North Axis Command of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Ali Hashem al-Husseini, told Shafaq News agency that the geographical and climatic factors prompted ISIS members to keep moving, stressing that their numbers are few in the Triangle of Death.

"Revenge" is the essential reason for ISIS operations in those areas. First, the Iraqi forces succeeded in destroying their hideouts and killing their leaders, and now, they seek revenge. Al-Husseini says.

The PMF military official stressed the need to increase security coordination between ground and air forces to prevent terrorist attacks, stressing that ISIS operations and their outcomes are much less than the media shows.

In turn, the security expert Fuad al-Bayati suggested that some support the presence of ISIS in the Triangle of Death.

According to him, the ISIS file is affected by political and regional factors and not only "security revenge."

Al-Bayati told our Agency that ISIS attacks are limited to rugged areas and security sectors adjacent to cities. This confirms that the terrorist organization does not have "social incubators" but rather geographical havens outside the security forces' control