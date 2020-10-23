Thirty dissident MPs from the Iraqi Forces Alliance to form a new Parliamentary bloc

Shafaq News / Thirteen MPs have defected from the Iraqi Forces Alliance, headed by the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi, according to a source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "More than thirty MPs intend to announce this evening a new political bloc from Ossama Al-Nujaifi's house", adding, "the bloc includes MPs who recently met with the Kurdish leader, Massoud Barzani, and the head of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, to withdraw confidence from al-Halbousi".

The source pointed out that those MPs are currently holding a meeting in preparation for announcing the formation of a new bloc headed by Osama al-Nujaifi, indicating that the bloc includes the Secretary-General of the Arab Project in Iraq, MP Khamis al-Khanjar, and the Secretary-General of the National Mass Party, MP Ahmad Abdullah al-Jubouri.