Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Third within hours; IED attack targets a convoy of the Coalition in Babel
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-01-06T10:10:07+0000
Shafaq News/ A new explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Global coalition in Babel today.
Yesterday, Wednesday, a source told Shafaq News agency that two explosions targeted supply convoys of the Coalition in al-Muthanna and Babel governorates.
The attacks resulted in no human or material losses and the convoys resumed their march toward their destination.
related
Explosion at an assembly point of the Global Coalition near the Kuwaiti borders
Date: 2021-05-04 11:11:25
An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel
Date: 2021-03-21 15:42:10
An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition near Babel
Date: 2021-04-08 13:24:19
An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Al-Diwaniyah
Date: 2021-02-18 15:03:19
IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Southern Iraq
Date: 2021-05-11 12:46:54
IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Southen Iraq
Date: 2021-04-04 17:16:47
Explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in al-Diwaniyah
Date: 2021-08-25 13:59:42
An explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Al-Muthanna
Date: 2021-03-18 13:39:53
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.