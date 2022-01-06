Third within hours; IED attack targets a convoy of the Coalition in Babel

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-06T10:10:07+0000

Shafaq News/ A new explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Global coalition in Babel today. Yesterday, Wednesday, a source told Shafaq News agency that two explosions targeted supply convoys of the Coalition in al-Muthanna and Babel governorates. The attacks resulted in no human or material losses and the convoys resumed their march toward their destination.

