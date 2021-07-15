Report

Third deadlier COVID-19 wave is around the corner, MoH official says 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-15T12:33:38+0000
Shafaq News/ A spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Health (MoH) warned of a third "deadlier" wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that might ravage the country.

A member of the media team of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, Dr. Roba Falah Hasan, told Shafaq News agency, "the entry of any variant to Iraq is not precluded."

"Iraq is susceptible to the rise of [COVID-19] case-counts and the immersion into a third wave at any moment...The Ministry has devised precautionary and preventive measures to prevent or halt the entry of new strains."

"Vaccines are protective against all the variants. It might not prevent the infection. However, it will definitely mitigate the severity and prevent death," Dr. Hasan said.

Cases of the Delta Variant of the Coronavirus causing COVID-19 have been detected in Kurdistan, the Region's Minister of Health, Saman Barzanji.

In a press conference held in Erbil earlier today, Thursday, Barzanji said, "Coronavirus infection rates have increased dangerously in the Kurdistan Region. The epidemiological situation index changed to dark orange in the Region, and proceeding toward red in the rest of Iraq."

The COVID-19 Inpatients have doubled in Kurdistan; he added, "only 5% had received the vaccine."

