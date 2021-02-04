Report

There is no real will among MPs to amend the system of the electoral districts, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-04T10:32:48+0000
Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Legal Committee confirmed, on Thursday, that it had received a request to amend the council of Representatives' election law.

Committee member, Saeb Khidr, told Shafaq News agency, "The Parliamentary Legal Committee received a request from members of Parliament to amend the biometric system and the system of the electoral districts", adding, "the committee is studying the request, the attached proposals and all the previously made amendments in the election law."

"There is no real will among parliamentarians to amend the system of the electoral districts, but an amendment can be made to the biometric card system", Khidr said.  

