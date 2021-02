Shafaq News / The Iraqi National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji said that the Iraqi government did not reach an agreement with NATO regarding the number of its trainers in Iraq.

This announcement comes a day after the Secretary-General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, revealed that the alliance had decided to increase the number of its mission members in Iraq by eight times.

Al-Araji said in a tweet that NATO is working with Iraq under the Iraqi government's approval.

"There is no agreement about the numbers of trainers", Al-Araji concluded.