Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

There is a political message behind Al-Salam brigades' military parade, a source says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-08T20:00:24+0000
There is a political message behind Al-Salam brigades' military parade, a source says

Shafaq News / An informed security source in Najaf Governorate revealed, today, Monday, denied the Sadrist claims about ISIS's intention to attack Baghdad, deeming al-Salam brigades' military parade as a "political.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "The information published by the so-called 'The Leader's Minister', Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi, regarding the agreement between the Ba'athists and ISIS to target Baghdad, Najaf and Karbala is fake and untrue", stressing that the security forces did not receive any information about any possible attacks.

He added that Al-Salam brigades' deployment is nothing but a show, a political message for those who recently attacked Al-Sadr in the Literary Hall.

Videos circulated on social media showed al-Salam Brigades holding a military parade in Baghdad's streets, after Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi, close to al-Sadr revealed that there was an ISIS-Baathist agreement to attack some holy sites in Najaf, Karbala and Baghdad.

However, "Abu Yasser", the jihadist aide to the Sadrist movement leader, Muqtada al-Sadr held today an urgent meeting in which he declared "complete readiness" to defend the holy sites.

A source in the Al-Salam Brigades affiliated with the Sadrist movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr triggered general mobilization today among its fighters, following information received by ISIS intending to launch "major" attacks in Baghdad and other governorates.

related

"Al-Suqoor" arrests a dangerous terrorist in Najaf

Date: 2021-01-17 11:50:12
"Al-Suqoor" arrests a dangerous terrorist in Najaf

Three officers in Najaf airport sentenced to six years

Date: 2021-02-07 13:56:52
Three officers in Najaf airport sentenced to six years

Fire cracks lead to the discovery of a "big" oil well in Najaf

Date: 2020-08-09 15:41:37
Fire cracks lead to the discovery of a "big" oil well in Najaf

An intelligence team arrest a drug dealer in Najaf

Date: 2021-01-20 19:51:57
An intelligence team arrest a drug dealer in Najaf

Pilgrims complain from "Expulsive" measures by Najaf's Crisis cell

Date: 2020-08-26 17:57:44
Pilgrims complain from "Expulsive" measures by Najaf's Crisis cell

I.G.S investigates a geological phenomenon that sparked fear in Najaf

Date: 2020-08-30 15:59:13
I.G.S investigates a geological phenomenon that sparked fear in Najaf

Iraqi judiciary issues arrest warrants against employees on charges of forgery in Najaf

Date: 2021-01-21 18:55:11
Iraqi judiciary issues arrest warrants against employees on charges of forgery in Najaf

Najaf to receive visitors During "Arbaeen"

Date: 2020-09-09 20:47:54
Najaf to receive visitors During "Arbaeen"