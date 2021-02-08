There is a political message behind Al-Salam brigades' military parade, a source says

Shafaq News / An informed security source in Najaf Governorate revealed, today, Monday, denied the Sadrist claims about ISIS's intention to attack Baghdad, deeming al-Salam brigades' military parade as a "political.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "The information published by the so-called 'The Leader's Minister', Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi, regarding the agreement between the Ba'athists and ISIS to target Baghdad, Najaf and Karbala is fake and untrue", stressing that the security forces did not receive any information about any possible attacks.

He added that Al-Salam brigades' deployment is nothing but a show, a political message for those who recently attacked Al-Sadr in the Literary Hall.

Videos circulated on social media showed al-Salam Brigades holding a military parade in Baghdad's streets, after Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi, close to al-Sadr revealed that there was an ISIS-Baathist agreement to attack some holy sites in Najaf, Karbala and Baghdad.

However, "Abu Yasser", the jihadist aide to the Sadrist movement leader, Muqtada al-Sadr held today an urgent meeting in which he declared "complete readiness" to defend the holy sites.

A source in the Al-Salam Brigades affiliated with the Sadrist movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr triggered general mobilization today among its fighters, following information received by ISIS intending to launch "major" attacks in Baghdad and other governorates.