There are still disputes over the Kurdistan Region oil revenues article in the budget

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Finance Committee announced that it has finished discussing the general budget bill articles for the year 2021.

Committee member Jamal Kocher told Shafaq News agency, "The Parliamentary Finance Committee has finished discussing all articles of the General Budget bill, except for the article related to Kurdistan Region oil revenues."

He added, "the Finance Committee is now working on drafting additives to the budget law before it is submitted to a vote in the parliament."

"The employees' salary deduction paragraph has been omitted and replaced with revenue tax law no. 113 of 1982", he pointed out.