There are not any negotiations to form the new Iraqi government, official says

Shafaq News/ Azm Alliance confirmed today that the political forces are not holding any negotiations to form the new Iraqi government.

The spokesman for the coalition, Muhammad al-Abed Rabbo, told Shafaq News Agency, "there are no dialogues with all political parties regarding the formation of the new Iraqi government," noting, "the meetings held with the blocs aim to find solutions to get out of the political crisis."

Al-Abd Rabbo added that the dialogue and meetings to form the new government, will start after obtaining approval of the Federal Supreme Court on the results of the parliamentary elections, adding that this approval awaits addressing all appeals.