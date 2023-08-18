Theft of Arabian Gulf Cup emblem clarified by Basra municipality

Shafaq News / Activists from Basra Province reported on Friday the theft of the emblem of the Arabian Gulf Cup and the championship slogan from the Corniche Shatt al-Arab, where the championship was held earlier this year.

According to these activists, who manage social media pages, "The sculpture of Sinbad on the Corniche Shatt al-Arab in Basra Province, which served as the emblem of the Arabian Gulf Cup, was stolen by unidentified individuals," without providing further details.

In response, the Basra Municipality clarified the circumstances of the incident.

Ghadeer Al-Hilfi, an official from the Basra Municipality, stated to Shafaq News: "Currently, the Corniche Shatt al-Arab area is under the jurisdiction of an investment company that is responsible for its daily maintenance, with the aim of transforming it into a peaceful tourist destination for visitors to Basra."

She further explained, "Upon investigating the theft incident, it was confirmed that the Sinbad sculpture, which serves as the emblem of the Arabian Gulf Cup, remains in its place and has not been stolen."