The Parliament will not summon the Minister of Interior, MP says 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-27T12:22:40+0000
The Parliament will not summon the Minister of Interior, MP says 

Shafaq News/ Dhi Qar MP Gatah El-Rikabi said on Saturday that the Prime Minister neglected changing the governor of Dhi Qar, Nadhim el-Waeli, which worsened the situation in the governorate.

El-Rikabi said in an interview with Shafaq News Agency, “PM Mustafa El-Kadhimi always neglected the deputies’ calls to dismiss the former governor," adding," without the blood of demonstrators and security forces in Dhi Qar, nothing would have changed."

The Parliamentarian deemed nominating Abdel Ghani El-Asadi as "a late step".

"Al-Kadhimi did not consult us as MPs to nominate El-Asadi, and did not even respond to our calls to meet."

"Most of the time when the US targets Iraqi troops, they argue that the Iraqi government did not know about it, but Iraq never responds to those arguments which makes the US stand back. We condemn all kinds of attacks towards Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi even if they were outside Iraq."

