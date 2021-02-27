The Parliament will not summon the Minister of Interior, MP says 

Shafaq News/ Dhi Qar MP Gatah El-Rikabi said on Saturday that the Prime Minister neglected changing the governor of Dhi Qar, Nadhim el-Waeli, which worsened the situation in the governorate.

El-Rikabi said in an interview with Shafaq News Agency, “PM Mustafa El-Kadhimi always neglected the deputies’ calls to dismiss the former governor," adding," without the blood of demonstrators and security forces in Dhi Qar, nothing would have changed."

The Parliamentarian deemed nominating Abdel Ghani El-Asadi as "a late step".

"Al-Kadhimi did not consult us as MPs to nominate El-Asadi, and did not even respond to our calls to meet."

