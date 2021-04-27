The weapons used to attack our interests in Iraq are made in Iran, U.S. ambassador says

Shafaq News / The US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Toller, said on Tuesday the United States will neither close its embassy in Baghdad, nor increase the number of its troops in this country.

Toller said in an interview with the Saudi’s Al-Arabiya channel that there is a strong commitment to the partnership between Baghdad and Washington, adding that “Our presence in Iraq is upon the government's request.”

"The attacks against our embassy and our bases in target the prestige of the state, .. Those who attack our interests in Iraq belong to Iran.” He said.

The U.S. ambassador confirmed that the weapons used to attack our interests are “made in Iran,” pointing out that “the militia agendas in Iraq are based on Iran's Revolutionary Guards.”

“We stand against Iran's malign activities until it changes its behavior. “He continued.