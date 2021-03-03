The vehicle that targeted Ain Assad came from Baghdad, a source revealed

Shafaq News/ A security source revealed that the vehicle that targeted Ain Assad base Travelled from Baghdad all the way to al-Anbar.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the vehicle that carried the rocket launcher that targeted the Airbase came to al-Anbar desert from Baghdad.

The official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), Colonel Wayne Marotto, tweeted, "Initial report: 10 IDF rockets targeted an Iraqi military base, Al Asad Airbase, hosting Coalition troops, on March 03, 2021, at approx 7:20 a.m. (Iraqi time)."

He added, "Iraqi SF are leading the response & investigation."

At least ten rockets have landed at Ain Asad airbase in the western Iraqi governorate of al-Anbar, according to the Iraqi military and the US-led coalition forces.

The attack caused no significant losses, Iraqi’s military said without going into further detail.