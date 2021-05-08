The upcoming elections are a golden opportunity for saving Iraq, Al-Hikma Movement says

Shafaq News / The National Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement in Diyala, led by Ammar al-Hakim, warned on Saturday of political money and illegal weapons’ influences in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

"Political money and illegal weapons will have a direct impact on the upcoming elections in Diyala, which requires a serious national stand to extricate the country from the chaos, devastation and accumulations left by the wrong political and economic paths performed by the successive governments." The Secretary of the Wisdom Movement in Diyala, Hussein Makki Al-Arnaouti, told Shafaq News Agency.

He attributed the causes of chaos and the spread of drugs and uncontrolled weapons in some Governorates to "the weakness and absence of the state's prestige and undermining the law's political and partisan interests and will at the expense of the state's interest and social security."

Al-Arnaouti considered the citizen as the main corner in the elections by choosing his representatives and not returning to the demonstrations and calling for other early elections."

He pointed out that the upcoming elections are a golden opportunity for saving Iraq and moving 20 years forward. Otherwise, “we will remain in failure and devastation in service and living for another 20 years."