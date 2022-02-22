The triple alliance to develop a political road map with KDP's head, sources

Shafaq News/ A new meeting would be held in the headquarters of the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani to discuss the latest development in Iraq, especially the ruling of the Federal Court regarding the oil and gas in Kurdistan.

Sources told Shafaq News Agency that the triple alliance members would meet with the KDP leader in Erbil to develop a road map for the next political stage.

The triple alliance consists of the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, the Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi, and the head of Al-Siyada Alliance, Khamis al-Khanjar.

Last week, Iraq's Supreme Court deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional, according to a document seen by Shafaq News Agency.

The decision stated that the KRG must hand over all crude from the Kurdistan Region and neighboring areas to the Federal Government, represented by the oil ministry in Baghdad.

The ruling declared KRG oil contracts with oil companies, foreign parties, and states invalid. According to the document, this includes exploration, extraction, export, and sale agreements.

The ruling also stated that the oil ministry must audit all agreements concluded by the KRG with oil and gas companies.

The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) has been developing oil and gas resources independently of the Federal Government, and in 2007 enacted its own law that established the directives by which the Region would administer these resources.

KRG crude is exported through a pipeline that runs from Kirkuk to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Kurdish officials considered the ruling violates the Iraqi constitution.

"We believe that this ruling of the Federal Supreme Court, which has referred to a law of the former regime, has managed to overlook the principles of federalism and the constitutional rights of the people of the Kurdistan Region; the ruling contradicts the letter and spirit of the constitution and the federal system, and it is not applicable in practice and reality." Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani said.

"We confirmed that this decision is not acceptable to the Kurdistan region and that we will defend our constitutional rights." PM Masrour Barzani added.

"KRG will take all constitutional, legal, and judicial measures to ensure and protect contracts concluded in the oil and gas sectors." A Government statement said.