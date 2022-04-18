The trilateral coalition is more solid than ever, KDP lawmaker says

Shafaq News/ A member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's bloc in the Iraqi parliament, Mahma Khalil Ali Agha, on Monday said that the trilateral coalition that brings together the KDP, the Sadrist, and al-Siyada blocs is more solid than ever, hinting at a possible formation of the federal government within the next 30 days.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Ali Agha said, "the trilateral coalition of Homeland Rescue is not against anyone. It was born to rescue the country."

"It is more solid now than anytime before. It is communicating with other blocs to help unravel the political deadlock and adamant about forming a technocrat government with integrity and competency," he added.

"The leaders of the coalition will continue to meet the demands of the people and national entitlements of the country. They view protecting the sovereignty and unity of Iraq and combating corruption and terrorism as two sides of the same coin," the lawmaker continued, "the Coalition will work to uphold the federal institutions, secure the repatriation of the displaced people and make sure they recover their constitutional, legal, financial, and moral entitlements."

Ali Agha's remarks came less than 24 hours after statements about the "fragmentation" of the Homeland Rescue Coalition by a member of al-Siyada parliamentary bloc, Salim al-Jubouri.