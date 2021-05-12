The total curfew in Iraq is for security not healthy purpose

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-12T16:50:02+0000

Shafaq News / The High Commission for Human Rights in Iraq commented on the effect of the total curfew on daily workers. A member of the Commission, Fadel Al-Gharawi, said on Wednesday in a statement "the total curfew is for security not healthy purpose, as it does not take into account humanitarian cases." "Thousands of families live on daily earning are now deprived of work, and closing the markets led to the loss of billions of dinars." He remarked. He stressed that "Iraq does not need a security curfew, but rather needs to tighten the measures to curb the epidemic and to urge citizens to receive the vaccine." Al-Gharawi called on the Crisis Cell and the Joint Operations Command to "allow citizens holding a vaccination card to move freely." It is noteworthy that citizens, daily workers and shopkeepers as well as tourist facilities workers have expressed opposition to imposing total curfew during Eid al-Fitr and other holidays and events.

related

The high Commission for Human Rights addresses Baghdad protestors in a message

Date: 2020-10-25 14:57:06

Iraq’ High Commission condemned prosecuting the suicide bombers in a crowd area

Date: 2021-01-21 10:11:56