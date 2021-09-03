The three Presidencies condole the death of senior Iraqi Shi'a Marja Muhammad Saeed Al-Hakim

Shafaq News/ The three Iraqi Presidents condoled the death of the senior Iraqi Shi'a Marja, Muhammad Saeed Al-Hakim. President Barham Salih said in a statement that Al-Hakim was, "one of the prominent figures of the Islamic nation who combined knowledge with work in consolidating the values ​​of justice, faith, love, and peace, with beautiful patience and long jihad, despite the difficult ordeals that faced him." For his part, PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi said that the deceased "spent precious years of his blessed life in jihad against the tyrant and suffered the most severe torment in his prisons." The speaker of Parliament, Muhammad Al-Halboosi, said in a statement, "We extend our deepest condolences to the Islamic nation, the great Marjas, and the honorable family of Al-Hakim." Earlier today, the senior Iraqi Shi'a Marja, Muhammad Saeed Al-Hakim, died of a sudden heart attack, according to the Al-Furat channel. He is the son of Muhammad Ali bin Ahmed bin Mohsen al-Tabatabai al-Hakim (1354 AH - 1934 AD, Najaf), a contemporary Shi'a Marja, and one of the leading religious authorities in Najaf.

