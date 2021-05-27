The three Iraqi presidencies: what happened is a "dangerous transgression" of the state's prestige

Shafaq News / The three Iraqi presidencies warned that the ongoing security turmoil and encroaching the state's authority represent a "dangerous transgression" of the state's authority and prestige.

This came in a meeting held at Baghdad Palace, which included the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the head of the council of Representatives, Muhammad al-Halbousi, and the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faeq Zaidan.

A statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic reported that the meeting discussed the recent developments in the country, referring to the deployment of forces from al-Hashd al-Shaabi in central Baghdad to pressure the government to release Qasim Musleh, a leader of al-Hashd who was detained on charges of terrorism.

According to the statement, the meeting affirmed that the recent events in the country have negatively affects the national efforts aimed at achieving security and stability and preserving the prestige and sovereignty of the state.

"The continuing security turmoil and encroachment on the state's authority and its right to hold the security and military decision represents a serious violation of the state's authority and prestige in enforcing the law and protecting the security of citizens, and exposes the stability of the country to real risks, which calls for clear positions from the political forces, to face this escalation and supporting the state."

The meeting affirmed that the elections will be held next October, noting that the electoral process is very important as it is the fruit of a popular movement demanding reform, and follows accumulated crises, mismanagement, and widespread corruption.

The meeting parties said that in order to achieve this goal, the electoral process's requirements must be met, and the implementation of integrity and transparency standards must not be guaranteed to protect the Iraqi people's freedom to choose their representatives away from fraud, manipulation, and pressure.

Yesterday, Baghdad witnessed tension after a special security force arrested Qassem Musleh, a leader in al-Hashd, according to a court warrant related to terrorism, which aroused the dissatisfaction of al-Hashd leadership. As a result, armed elements stormed the Green Zone and its vicinity, and surrounded Some government headquarters, to push for Musleh's release.

The U.S. National Security Council (NSC) also expressed on Wednesday unwavering support for the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, in his conquest to "uphold the rule of law" in the country.

Reports said that Musleh might be released and handed over to al-Hahsd al-Shaabi authorities.