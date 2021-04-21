Report

The strategic dialogue's third round did not schedule the US forces withdrawal from Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-21T12:32:40+0000
Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee revealed, on Wednesday, disclosed the details of the strategic dialogue between Iraq and the US, indicating that the dialogue did not include scheduling the American withdrawal from the country.

A committee member, Ali Al-Ghanimi, told Shafaq News agency, "unfortunately, the third round of the strategic dialogue between Iraq and the United States of America did not address the issue of scheduling the American withdrawal from Iraqi lands."

As by al-Ghanimi,the withdrawal issue was supposed to be the first article to discuss in the strategic dialogue, but that did not happen. 

He pointed out, "The third round of the strategic dialogue focused on the economic and commercial situation."

