The state of law coalition had not submitted an appeal to the Budget law yet

Shafaq News / The State of Law parliamentary bloc, led by Nuri al-Maliki, renewed its objection to the 2021 general budget law, indicating that it had not submitted an appeal to the Federal Court until the moment.

The bloc objected to some articles and paragraphs of the budget law and did not participate in voting on it, due to the dollar’s high exchange rate and not addressing the return of those whose contracts had been canceled, said MP of the the state of law coalition, Ali Al-Ghanimi.

The State of Law Coalition announced earlier this month that it will appeal the 2021 General Budget Law to the Federal Supreme Court.