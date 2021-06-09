The spokesperson of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs arrives in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ The Spokesperson of the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saeed Khatibzadeh, arrived in Baghdad in conjunction with the unannounced visit of the Commander of the Iranian "Quds" force, Ismail Qa'ani, to the Iraqi capital.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "Qa'ani will hold meetings with governmental and political parties and armed Shiite factions to discuss the situation on the Iraqi arena in the wake of the escalation between the government and the factions."

The official Iranian News Agency, IRNA, said that Khatibzadeh held meetings with Iraq’s national security adviser, Qasim al-Araji, Chairman of the State of Law Coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, Leader of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq (ISCI), Humam Hamoudi, and some Sunni clerics.

"Khatibzadeh discussed all-out support for the Iraqi government and legal and democratic processes based on Iraqi people's will, the Iraqi parliamentary elections, the grounds for the comprehensive expansion of ties between the two countries, bilateral cultural and media cooperation, and Iran's policy towards strong, free, prosperous, developed, united and independent Iraq," according to IRNA.