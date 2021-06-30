Report

The son of Saddam's Minister of Defense returns to the electoral race

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-30T14:15:37+0000
The son of Saddam's Minister of Defense returns to the electoral race

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Federal Court of Cassation allowed the appeal filed by the son of Saddam Hussein's Minister of Defense and revoked w decree issued by the accountability and Justice Commission prohibiting him from running for the legislative elections.

An official document appended by the signature of the Vice President of the Supreme Federal Court, Judge Kadhem Abbas, approved Khalid Sultan Hashem's participation in the electoral race.

The court exonerated Hashem from enrolling to "Opressive bodies" during the era of the former regime.

Hashem is contesting for a seat in the Parliament in the sixth constituent in Nineveh.

