The site from which the drones took off had been determined, Rasool confirms

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-07T21:13:59+0000
Shafaq News/ The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, announced that the security forces have identified the launching site of the booby-trapped drones that targeted PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi's residence.

 Al-Kadhimi announced earlier today that he survived an assassination attempt after his house was targeted by drones.

Rasool confirmed to Al-Iraqiya channel, "The site from which the drones took off had been determined."

"The two drones flew at a low altitude that prevented them from being detected by radars," noting, "the assassination attempt included a second explosion via a drone that was shot down before it exploded."

