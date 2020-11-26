The "sedition document" must be canceled, Al-Nujaifi says

Shafaq News / The Head of the Salvation and Development Front, Ossama al-Nujaifi, stressed on Thursday the need to cancel what he called the "sedition document" regarding the Sunni and Shiite endowments.

A statement by the front said, "Al-Nujaifi received the head of the civil assembly for reform, Salim al-Jabouri, and discussed with him the developments in the political situation, and focused on the effort made by the Iraqi front in the field of reform in the legislative institution."

Al-Nujaifi stressed, "the goal of parliamentary reform is not the responsibility of a component alone, but it is a joint responsibility, and that is why there was communication and coordination with all the political blocs."

He pointed out, "the parliamentary reform does not depend on the issue of dismissing the Speaker of Parliament. the goal of reform is too broad to be limited to one issue."

Al-Nujaifi emphasized the need to cancel the document of sedition between the Sunni and Shiite endowments because it is not based on Sharia or law, and has no precedent throughout history, hoping that it will completely end, not even frozen.

For his part, Al-Jubouri stressed the need to reach an atmosphere that would lead to the achievement of fair elections, explaining that his party’s position stems from reform and works for it at various levels.

Al-Jubouri announced approved Al-Nujaifi's call to hold an expanded meeting in which the leaders, officials, ministers and representatives from the Sunni component contribute to reaching a specific goal, and cancel the "ominous agreement" by the Council of Ministers.

The Iraqi Sunni Endowment Board decided, on November 22 to wait before implementing the endowment division agreement, attributing the decision to the need for this "vital and important" file to have extensive discussions.

On November 23, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi issued an order to stop the joint agreement between the Sunni and Shiite endowments.