The security media cell discloses the details of Al-Anbar combing campaign

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-30T19:45:54+0000
The security media cell discloses the details of Al-Anbar combing campaign

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell revealed the results of the military campaign that was launched on Monday to comb the desert areas in Al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq.

The cell said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that the campaign was launched to inspect areas south of the international highway - Wadi Thumail, to arrest wanted persons, check on families, and achieve security and stability."

The cell stated that the security forces found 22 missiles, four 57mm cannon shells, an 81 mm mortar round, and a tunnel containing various ammunition piles and medical equipment."

It indicated that three newly constructed caves were destroyed, and destroyed a den containing ammunition and a missile launcher against shields and 3 others against people.

