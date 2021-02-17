Report
The security forces thwart an oil smuggling operation in Nasiriyah city
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-02-17T17:34:59+0000
Shafaq News / Security forces thwarted an oil smuggling operation today, west of Nasiriyah, southern Iraq.
The source told Shafaq News agency that an unidentified group was trying to smuggle oil using a tanker bearing a plate number that belongs to Erbil Governorate."
The source added that the group fled towards the desert, while the security forces managed to confiscate the tanker, and an investigation has been launched to identify the perpetrators.
