The security forces thwart an oil smuggling operation in Nasiriyah city

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-17T17:34:59+0000

Shafaq News / Security forces thwarted an oil smuggling operation today, west of Nasiriyah, southern Iraq. The source told Shafaq News agency that an unidentified group was trying to smuggle oil using a tanker bearing a plate number that belongs to Erbil Governorate." The source added that the group fled towards the desert, while the security forces managed to confiscate the tanker, and an investigation has been launched to identify the perpetrators.

related

Iraqi authorities impose a curfew in Nasiriyah and dismiss the Director of Dhi Qar Police department

Date: 2020-11-27 18:06:10

Shafaq News reveals the circumstances of the death of the "Intelligence Agent" in al-Haboubi Square

Date: 2021-01-12 07:53:25

3 killed and 70 injured in Al-Haboubi square clashes

Date: 2020-11-27 20:08:07

Unidentified individuals targeted the house of a civil activist in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-01-19 12:51:31

Al-Kadhimi issues 4 decisions following the events of Nasiriyah

Date: 2020-11-27 21:14:15

Live bullets were reported shot at demonstrators in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-02-05 14:24:27

Clashes between protestors and security forces in Al-Haboubi square

Date: 2021-01-08 13:16:31

Demonstrators return to al-Haboubi Square

Date: 2021-01-11 13:47:16