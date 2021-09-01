The security forces have a solid plan to confront the terrorist attacks in Jalawla, Official says

Shafaq News/ The supervisor of the Garmyan administration, Jalal Nuri, said that the security vacuum between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army in the disputed areas is the main reason for ISIS attacks in the outskirts of Jalawla city.

On the sidelines of his visit to the attacked area, Nuri said, "We will not allow ISIS to achieve its goals in the region," noting that the security forces have a solid plan to confront the terrorist attacks.

The local Official added that the security vacuum between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army positions causes the frequent ISIS attacks.

Nuri revealed understandings and discussions between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi defense forces to deploy joint forces to combat terrorism in the disputed areas.

On Tuesday, a security source in Diyala reported that ISIS attacked the outskirts of Jalawla district, northeast of Baqubah, which injured two women.

At the same time, the terrorist Organization snipers attacked a security point for the Iraqi army on the outskirts of Al-Islah village, north of Jalawla.

It is noteworthy that Jalawla, 70 km northeast of Baqubah, is about 80,000 Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen just south of Diyala's border with Iraq's semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region.

It has long experience defeating ISIS, who fled from the liberated areas and governorates to the orchards and the agricultural fields.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.