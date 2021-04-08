The second batch of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Baghdad next week

Shafaq News / The Iraqi ambassador to China, Shoresh Khalid Saeed, said on Thursday that the second batch of the COVID-19 Chinese vaccine (200,000 doses) is expected to arrive in Iraq on April 11th.

Saeed said that the Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment, the Chinese Embassy in Baghdad, and the Iraqi Embassy in Beijing are making great efforts to deliver the vaccines to Baghdad.

According to the ambassador, 20,000 doses will be allocated to the Kurdistan Region from the Chinese vaccine's second batch.