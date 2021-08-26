Report

The second attack in Qayyarah within days

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-26T17:56:16+0000
The second attack in Qayyarah within days

Shafaq News/ A security source in Nineveh reported, on Thursday evening, that a civilian was injured south of Mosul.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "An explosive device blew up on the outskirts of the village of Sultan Abdullah, in the Qayyarah district, south of Mosul resulting in the injury of a Bedouin shepherd."

"The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the security force carried out an operation including combing the area in search of other explosives," he said.

It is worth noting that this is the second incident within 72 hours. Last Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that a device exploded in the vicinity of Qayyarah Air Base, killing one shepherd of them and wounding another.

