Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The scenario of Saturday may be replicated on Wednesday, lawmaker says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-28T10:12:36+0000
The scenario of Saturday may be replicated on Wednesday, lawmaker says

Shafaq News/ A member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Ikhlas al-Dulaimi, on Wednesday said that the rival Iraqi parties have failed to find a common ground so far, hinting that the scenario of Saturday may be replicated on Wednesday's session.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, al-Dulaimi said, "the trilateral coalition will push for holding the session calledon Wednesday to elect a president and is committed to the candidature of Rebar Ahmed."

"We hope the Shiite-Shiite and Kurdish-Kurdish rows would be resolved by Wednesday," she continued, "however, there has been no agreement so far. The scenario of Saturday might be replicated on Wednesday."

"We have established channels with independent lawmakers and MPs from outside the Coordination Framework who might attend the session on Wednesday," she said.

related

Salih's withdrawal from the presidential race secures strong Kurdish participation in governance, KDP spokesperson says

Date: 2022-02-01 15:37:02
Salih's withdrawal from the presidential race secures strong Kurdish participation in governance, KDP spokesperson says

KDP: KRG delegation to visit Baghdad tomorrow 

Date: 2021-05-29 13:22:47
KDP: KRG delegation to visit Baghdad tomorrow 

KDP stands at the same distance of all parties, official says

Date: 2021-10-22 16:13:47
KDP stands at the same distance of all parties, official says

KDP affirms Rebar Ahmed is our candidate for the presidency

Date: 2022-03-05 15:26:09
KDP affirms Rebar Ahmed is our candidate for the presidency

Kurdish parties to start their talks tomorrow 

Date: 2022-01-02 18:51:25
Kurdish parties to start their talks tomorrow 

Karam: KDP is adamant about Zebari's candidacy

Date: 2022-02-06 18:15:30
Karam: KDP is adamant about Zebari's candidacy

KDP spokesperson: partnership and consensus formula must be revised

Date: 2021-09-21 11:38:36
KDP spokesperson: partnership and consensus formula must be revised

Iraqi presidency is for the Kurdish component, KDP member says

Date: 2021-10-23 17:55:07
Iraqi presidency is for the Kurdish component, KDP member says