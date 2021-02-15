The rockets that targeted Erbil were not launched from Nineveh, an official confirms

Shafaq News / The governor of Nineveh, Najm al-Jubouri, said that the rockets that targeted Erbil on Monday were not launched from the governnorate.

Al-Jubouri said in an interview with Shafaq News agency, "No missile was launched from the administrative borders of Nineveh governorate towards Kurdistan."

A leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Hoshyar Zebari, said in a tweet, "Tonight five katyusha rockets have targeted #Erbil city and some diplomatic facilities and residential area. Luckily No fatalities but an escalation. KRG security checking the source of the attacks and there will be consequences against the culprits. This aggression will not stand."