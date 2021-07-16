Report

The political environment is unsafe for elections, MP says

2021-07-16
 Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Law said that the current political environment in Iraq is unfavorable for holding the legislative elections on the scheduled date.

Committee Member, Salim Hamza, told Shafaq News Agency, "the political environment is volatile and unsafe. It will, consequently, hinder holding the elections as scheduled on October 10."

"The economic, security, health, and services situation is also unstable. It affects the daily life of the citizens. This is another reason to postpone the elections."

"Before the public, the political blocs endorse the early elections. However, in the closed rooms, they support its postponement."

