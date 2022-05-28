Report

The political deadlock in Iraq: a different point of view between Al-Hanana and the Framework

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-28T20:18:08+0000
The political deadlock in Iraq: a different point of view between Al-Hanana and the Framework

Shafaq News / An informed source in Al-Hanana, the residence of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, stressed the need to find a solution to the current political deadlock.

The source, who preferred to be anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency, "It is not possible to keep the situation as it is; the political process must be managed correctly away from the detestable consensus (government) through forming a majority government."

He added, "Our doors are open to everyone, but if the Coordination Framework insists on adhering to the demand of the most prominent Shiite bloc and a consensus government, no attempts will succeed."

The source pointed out that the Framework has two choices. The first is to participate in a majority government or insist on their position, which means "the door to dialogue remains closed."

In turn, the leader of the Al-Fateh Alliance, the Secretary-General of the "Badr Organization" Hadi Al-Amiri, said that the lack of agreement on a single candidate for the Iraqi Presidency is the main reason for the political deadlock.

Al-Amiri said, "We can overcome the political deadlock. We have great hope for all political forces…the first step to overcoming this deadlock is addressing the situation inside the Shiite house."

"It will not be allowed to return to a Shiite-Shiite fighting." He said.

Al-Amiri also indicated that "resolving the problem about the position of the President of the Republic will remove the deadlock in Iraq."

