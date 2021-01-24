The political blocs will change their names for the upcoming elections, MP says

Shafaq News/ MP Ghadhanfar Al-Battikh, a leader of al-Fatah Alliance, revealed today, Sunday, that the prominent political blocs will change their names in preparation for the next parliamentary elections. MP al-Battikh told Shafaq News agency, "the large and prominent political blocs will change the names of their electoral lists to run in the next parliamentary elections. Candidates will also be changed in these lists too," indicating, "the change is consistent with the Changes that took place in the Iraqi street, after the demonstrations of October." According to al-Battikh, the large and prominent political blocs have not settled selected the new names and candidates of their electoral lists, "these issues are still under discussion. However, there is no seriousness in resolving this matter because of the quasi-desire and agreement against any early Iraq elections. The new early date will be further postponed until the date of the regular elections in May 2022. This scenario is the closest, according to a lot of information."

