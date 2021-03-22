The political analyst Ibrahim Al-Sumaidaie is released

Shafaq News / The Iraqi judiciary on Monday released on bail, the political analyst, Ibrahim Al-Sumaidaie, who was arrested last week.

Iraq’s security forces arrested Al-Sumaidaie on Saturday in Baghdad, according to a member of his family.

Exclusive information to Shafaq News Agency said yesterday evening a security force raided al-Sumaidie's house in Baghdad and arrested him for unexplained reasons.

The Supreme Judicial Council clarified that Al-Sumaidaie “talked about state institutions in an inconvenient, and away from the freedom of expression.”

Al-Sumaidaie is an Iraqi political analyst, lawyer, and journalist. He is a member of the Rafidain Center for Dialogue, and the editor-in-chief of Al-Zaman newspaper, as well as a former officer in the Iraqi army.