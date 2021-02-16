The perpetrators seek to inflame tensions, UN SRSG said on the Erbil attack

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-16T16:54:01+0000

Shafaq News/ The Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis Plasschaert, said today, Tuesday, that the rocket attack in the city of Erbil in the Kurdistan Region is an attempt to "Inflame tensions". "We reiterate that the relationship between Baghdad and Erbil is stable," Plasschaert said during her briefing before the UN Security Council, "the Erbil attack is an attempt to inflame tensions." "The Iraqi government continues to close displacement camps," she noted, "Iraqi leaders continue to maintain open relations in the service of foreign policy." "The political blocs have clearly emphasized the importance of holding early elections," she stated. Earlier today, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its gratitude for the international solidarity with the Iraqi people in the bombing of Erbil, indicating that investigations are ongoing by a joint committee of the federal security agencies and the regional government.

related