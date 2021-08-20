The parliamentary elections might be postponed until April 2022

Shafaq News/ The head of the Bayariq Al-Khair Parliamentary Bloc, Muhammad Al-Khalidi, said that the parliamentary elections will most likely be postponed until April 2022.

Al-Khalidi told Shafaq News Agency, "The heads of the political blocs were unable to convince the election boycotters to reverse their decision and participate in the upcoming elections."

He added that the number of people boycotting the elections is equal to half the number of participants in the 2018 elections, so there is an option to postpone the elections will b postponed by 90% until April 2022.

According to al-Khalidi, the elections' postponement might be announced next September.

Political blocs accuse each other of trying to postpone the parliamentary elections scheduled to take place on the tenth of next October.