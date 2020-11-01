Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

The parliament will help the government overcome the financial crisis, Al-Halbousi says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-01T17:44:42+0000
The parliament will help the government overcome the financial crisis, Al-Halbousi says

Shafaq News/ Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi, said the parliament will help the government in securing the financial liquidity required to overcome the financial crisis.

Al-Halbousi's office said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "The latter met with the head of the political body of the Sadrist movement, Nassar al-Rubaie, and members of the body, to discuss the political and economic conditions in the country".

He explained, "the meeting discussed conducting early elections after the council completed voting on the electoral districts and completing the election law, as well as the need to proceed with the necessary legislation, including the Federal Supreme Court Law".

The meeting also discussed, according to the statement, "the salary crisis, and the Parliament's willingness to facilitate the government's mission in a way that secures the financial liquidity to overcome the financial and economic crisis".




related

Al-Haddad expresses regret over Iraqi-Kurdish disputes in the Parliament

Date: 2020-10-16 11:36:27
Al-Haddad expresses regret over Iraqi-Kurdish disputes in the Parliament

The Iraqi government refers the 2020 budget to the parliament

Date: 2020-09-06 15:29:03
The Iraqi government refers the 2020 budget to the parliament

Profound division in the parliament over the election law

Date: 2020-07-27 16:38:17
Profound division in the parliament over the election law

A day after its submission, the Iraqi government withdraws the budget draft from the parliament

Date: 2020-09-22 19:29:00
A day after its submission, the Iraqi government withdraws the budget draft from the parliament

The Iraqi Parliament calls on the government to submit the 2021 budget law

Date: 2020-08-24 08:13:26
The Iraqi Parliament calls on the government to submit the 2021 budget law

"There is no justification for withdrawing confidence from Al-Halbousi", MP says

Date: 2020-10-18 14:45:34
"There is no justification for withdrawing confidence from Al-Halbousi", MP says

Allawi reveals the reason behind the delay in submitting the reform paper to the parliament

Date: 2020-09-08 14:49:05
Allawi reveals the reason behind the delay in submitting the reform paper to the parliament

Iraqi parliament calls for investigations into repeated incidents of targeting military leaders

Date: 2020-07-29 16:28:40
Iraqi parliament calls for investigations into repeated incidents of targeting military leaders