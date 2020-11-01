The parliament will help the government overcome the financial crisis, Al-Halbousi says

Shafaq News/ Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi, said the parliament will help the government in securing the financial liquidity required to overcome the financial crisis.

Al-Halbousi's office said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "The latter met with the head of the political body of the Sadrist movement, Nassar al-Rubaie, and members of the body, to discuss the political and economic conditions in the country".

He explained, "the meeting discussed conducting early elections after the council completed voting on the electoral districts and completing the election law, as well as the need to proceed with the necessary legislation, including the Federal Supreme Court Law".

The meeting also discussed, according to the statement, "the salary crisis, and the Parliament's willingness to facilitate the government's mission in a way that secures the financial liquidity to overcome the financial and economic crisis".











