The parliament to form a court specialized in ISIS crimes, the First Deputy Speaker says

Shafaq News / The Iraqi parliament announced today, Sunday, launching a court specialized for "ISIS" crimes in Iraq.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hassan Karim Al-Kaabi, hosted today the special advisor and head of the United Nations investigative team to hold ISIS account for its crimes, Karim Khan, and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of members of the Parliamentary Legal Committee.

Al-Kaabi said that one of the most important tasks of the international team in charge of investigating the crimes of the terrorist organization ISIS, and the court to be formed in Iraq, is to prove that this terrorist organization does not belong to any religion or belief.

Al-Kaabi added, "establishing the court specialized in investigating ISIS crimes is another victory against the terrorist organization."

"The Iraqi parliament and the United Nations share visions on criminalizing ISIS crimes in Iraq," explaining, "this matter will have local and international dimensions. On the one hand, the court will work to restore the rights of everyone affected by this organization and serve justice to them.

On the other hand, it unifies the international efforts to fight all extremist ideas under whatever name."