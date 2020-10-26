Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

The parliament solves the dilemma of the electoral districts in Nineveh and Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-26T13:45:22+0000
The parliament solves the dilemma of the electoral districts in Nineveh and Kirkuk

Shafaq News / The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Bashir Al-Haddad, announced on Monday the agreement to vote, during a session that will be held today, on the remaining constituencies for Nineveh and Kirkuk.

Al-Haddad said that the postponement of the vote on the division of the electoral districts in Kirkuk and Nineveh, after the council of Representatives voted on the electoral districts of 16 governorates in a session last Saturday, is to reach an agreement that satisfies all parties.

He added, "It is impossible to vote on the electoral districts in Kirkuk and Nineveh without a consensus between the representatives of the different components", noting that the parliament always strives to play its role and approve the necessary laws.

related

Al-Mahlawi is longer in Command of Nineveh Operations, a source says

Date: 2020-09-24 14:34:36
Al-Mahlawi is longer in Command of Nineveh Operations, a source says

Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island

Date: 2020-10-23 10:53:12
Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island

Two counterfeiting gangs arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-27 10:25:52
Two counterfeiting gangs arrested in Nineveh

Three terrorists arrested on Mosul-Baghdad highway

Date: 2020-08-25 08:47:22
Three terrorists arrested on Mosul-Baghdad highway

Iraqi interior ministry: four ISIS members are arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-30 17:12:28
Iraqi interior ministry: four ISIS members are arrested in Nineveh

UN condemns the targeting of a convoy of the World Food Program in Nineveh

Date: 2020-08-26 19:05:00
UN condemns the targeting of a convoy of the World Food Program in Nineveh

Iraqi intelligence arrest a Daesh leader

Date: 2020-10-06 18:37:09
Iraqi intelligence arrest a Daesh leader

Nineveh arrests a terrorist

Date: 2020-09-01 17:50:15
Nineveh arrests a terrorist