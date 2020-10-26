The parliament solves the dilemma of the electoral districts in Nineveh and Kirkuk

Shafaq News / The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Bashir Al-Haddad, announced on Monday the agreement to vote, during a session that will be held today, on the remaining constituencies for Nineveh and Kirkuk.

Al-Haddad said that the postponement of the vote on the division of the electoral districts in Kirkuk and Nineveh, after the council of Representatives voted on the electoral districts of 16 governorates in a session last Saturday, is to reach an agreement that satisfies all parties.

He added, "It is impossible to vote on the electoral districts in Kirkuk and Nineveh without a consensus between the representatives of the different components", noting that the parliament always strives to play its role and approve the necessary laws.