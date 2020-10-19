The parliament demands investigating Iraqi properties outside Iraq

Shafaq News / The First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Hassan Karim Al-Kaabi, called today, Monday, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance to verify the number of Iraqi properties and farms in the countries of the world.

Al-Kaabi said in two official books addressed to the Ministries, "We received information regarding many Iraqi farms and properties in several countries", calling on the concerned ministries to provide the council of Representatives with all the available data and indicate whether the information is correct or not.



