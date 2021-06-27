Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The oil and gas law will be approved during the next parliamentary session, MP suggests

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-27T12:43:27+0000
The oil and gas law will be approved during the next parliamentary session, MP suggests

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Democratic Party MP Dana Muhammad suggested approving the oil and gas law during the next electoral parliamentary session, as it is "a solution to the oil disputes between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government."

Muhammad told Shafaq News Agency, "disrupting of the approval of the oil and gas law since 2007 until now is the result of differences between all political forces", noting, "the law was never included the parliament's agenda over the past years."

He stressed the need to, "approve the oil and gas law during the next parliamentary session, due to its importance in resolving the oil disputes between Baghdad and Erbil, and determining the powers of each one of them."

"Adopting the law will put the Iraqi parliament in permanent knowledge of the powers of the federal government and the regional government. The Kurds and the Kurdistan Democratic Party support the approval of the oil and gas law in a manner that suits the interest of the region and the federal government."

The differences between the blocs and the parties over the past years have resulted in more than three formulations of the oil and gas law. The first draft was put in 2007 and was rejected after the Kurdistan Alliance's objection, while the second version was developed in 2010. Still, the National Alliance expressed objection to the law and withdrew from the voting session. The third is a proposed law drawn up by the Parliamentary Oil and Energy Committee in 2011, but various political parties also rejected it.

related

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in last week of December

Date: 2020-12-26 06:56:33
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in last week of December

President Salih warns of imbalance between the increasing population and decreasing reliance on oil

Date: 2021-06-20 13:06:34
President Salih warns of imbalance between the increasing population and decreasing reliance on oil

"Mine tanker" does not targeting Iraqi ports

Date: 2021-01-01 17:17:29
"Mine tanker" does not targeting Iraqi ports

“Mine tanker” unloaded oil off the Iraqi coast

Date: 2021-01-02 12:39:43
“Mine tanker” unloaded oil off the Iraqi coast

Iraqi Parliament to change the oil barrel's price in the 2021 budget

Date: 2021-01-14 15:57:59
Iraqi Parliament to change the oil barrel's price in the 2021 budget

Lebanon- Iraq: Health services for Oil

Date: 2021-03-20 16:27:43
Lebanon- Iraq: Health services for Oil

Larijani: Iraq's leaders have not allowed America to control oil

Date: 2019-11-03 10:31:20
Larijani: Iraq's leaders have not allowed America to control oil

The Iraqi Ministry of oil to appoint 1450 graduates from the Petroleum Institute

Date: 2021-04-11 19:27:10
The Iraqi Ministry of oil to appoint 1450 graduates from the Petroleum Institute