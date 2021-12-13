The next vice president must be Turkmen, MP says

Shafaq News/ Representatives of the Turkmen community in Parliament refused to form a consensual government today, stressing that the next prime minister should have a "Sadrist blessing".

Turkman MP Arshad Al-Salihi told Shafaq News agency that "consensual governments did not meet the people's aspirations."

Al-Salihi added that the next prime minister, though not a Sadrist, should be appointed with the blessing of the Sadrists that got the biggest number of Parliamentary seats.

"The Turkmen Front ran for elections in a wrong way", he said, indicating that the Turkmen got in total seven seats with different alliances and lists that will form a Turkmen bloc.

"The vice president of the republic must be Turkmen, and as an electoral entitlement, we must have a ministry."