The next PM must be acceptable by all political parties, including Al-Sadr, source

Shafaq News/ A source in the Al-Fateh Alliance revealed that Hadi Al-Ameri would not participate in the government unless political blocs agreed on the next prime minister.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Secretary-General of the Badr Organization, the leader of the Al-Fateh Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri informed the leadership of the Shiite Coordination Framework that he might not participate in forming the next government if the mechanism and standards to choose the Prime Minister.

The Badr parliamentary bloc, which has 16 out of 34 parliamentary seats of Al-Fatah, said that the Kurds, Sunnis, and the Sadrist movement must agree on the candidate, or it may join the Sadrist movement and withdraw from the political process."

Earlier, a source in the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) revealed that the Framework would officially nominate the head of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, for prime minister.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the CF leaders would hold an important meeting in the coming days to discuss the nominees for Prime Minister, and Al-Maliki will be presented as an official candidate for the position alongside other candidates in the Framework.

During the upcoming meeting, CF would collect the signatures of its deputies to ensure holding a parliamentary session with a full quorum after Eid Al-Adha to announce the largest bloc and elect the next Iraqi President.

The Framework is also keen to form a strong government that meets the demands of the Iraqis. The source said.

It is worth noting that the State of Law Coalition won 33 seats in October parliamentary elections. Therefore, it is one of the most influential parties in the Framework.