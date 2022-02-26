The new government will investigate the fall of Mosul and the Speicher massacre, a leader of the Sadrist

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-26T11:43:35+0000

Shafaq News/ Jalil Al-Nouri, a close member to the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, vowed on Saturday to "sue those responsible for the fall of Mosul and the Speicher massacre" after forming the new "national majority" government. "One of the priorities of the national majority government is to support the judicial institution, especially that this institution will follow up many issues neglected by successive previous governments, foremost of which are the files of corruption and the fall of Mosul, Speicher, and others," Al-Nouri said on Twitter. Leaders in the Sadrist Movement publicly accuse the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, of "being responsible for the fall of Iraq in 2014 during the ISIS invasion." Between 2014 and 2018, the Iraqi parliament formed a special parliamentary committee, headed by Hakim al-Zamili to investigate the events of ISIS control of Mosul, but to no avail.

related

The Sadrist, KDP to double efforts to form the GOVERNMENT

Date: 2022-01-03 16:25:17

In the absence of al-Maliki, the Coordination Framework to convene with the Sadrist movement

Date: 2021-10-28 10:22:10

The Sadrist movement issues a statement regarding activist Ahmed al-Washah

Date: 2021-11-21 17:01:38

Sadrist cleric: all the components are majorities

Date: 2022-01-14 14:07:36

Al-Sadr calls on the US and Iran to "keep Iraq away from their conflicts"

Date: 2020-12-25 19:25:06

Masoud Barzani hosts a high-level delegation from the Sadrist movement

Date: 2022-01-04 10:48:21

Sadrist movement will not share power, inside source said

Date: 2021-10-31 19:25:00

No behind-the-scenes dialogue is going on with the Sadrist bloc, Sanad says

Date: 2021-11-24 18:41:46