The new Iraqi President, and US Ambassador, discuss the bilateral relations

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-18T12:04:45+0000
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, met at Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad with the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski.

According to the Iraqi presidency, the US ambassador congratulated the president on assuming his position, wishing him success and confirming Washington's "commitment to supporting Iraq's security and stability and citizens' safety."

Both sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and the importance of boosting cooperation and coordination in political, economic, and cultural fields.

Last week, Iraqi lawmakers elected Abdul Latif Rashid as the country's next president.

Latif, 78, was elected with a vote of 162 out of 261 votes cast.

He served as water resources minister from 2003 until 2010 and has been an advisor to the head of state since.

Outgoing President Barham Saleh reportedly lost with 99 votes.

